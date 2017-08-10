Stephen Patterson Remembers Elvis on the 40th Anniversary His Death

On August 16, 1977, thousands of Elvis Presley fans and the rock n roll world were stunned to learn of his death. The day will always stand out in rock ’n’ roll folklore.

On that day, the world lost a rock ’n’ roll icon, a movie star, and a beloved entertainer. No longer would Elvis take the stage. No one wanted to believe the king was gone. How could the king of rock ’n’ roll possibly be dead? When it came time for his funeral, many had questions that would remain unanswered, only adding to the rumors and speculation that the news was a cruel joke. The funeral was celebratory and tragic, but was it true? The King’s Last Ride takes the reader on an adventure to Memphis, Tennessee, the city Elvis called home and where he took his last ride.

The King’s Last Ride is a journey back to the funeral of the beloved entertainer. Telling the story of the hours leading up to the funeral as the nation and the world mourned the reported death of Elvis Presley. Stephen Patterson will hold a reading and signing on Wednesday, August 16th at Hub City Bookshop.

Stephen Patterson is a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina and has an M.ED from the University of South Carolina. A noted speaker throughout the southeast is specializing in laughter being the best medicine. Steve for many years was the humor editor for Footloose Magazine. His book Better Living Through Laughter (An Attitude to Live By) helps individuals learn the value of a good sense of humor and a positive attitude. The King’s Last Ride is his first novel. His love for music and music history developed while in college working in radio as a DJ. He like so many others remembers the day that stunned the world the day Elvis Presley died. Steve currently lives in Chapin SC.