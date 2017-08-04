Street Music Series at Spartanburg’s Downtown Cultural District

Chapman Cultural Center recently launched programming for Spartanburg’s Downtown Cultural District. Through dynamic and diverse offerings, Chapman Cultural Center hopes to support an economically vibrant city for broad community benefit.

As part of programming efforts, Chapman Cultural Center will be coordinating live street music and performances by local musicians.

Currently, performances are scheduled to be held on four street intersections including Liberty St. & East Main St.; Church St. & East Main St.; Magnolia St. & Dunbar St.; and W. Main St. Pocket Park by The Coffee Bar. The live performances will take place Wednesday through Friday afternoons from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm and Saturday’s from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, concluding October 28.

Goals for downtown programming include increasing: pedestrian traffic, retail sales for local businesses, hospitality revenues, use of downtown parking garages, and diversity of both performing artists and audience.

Artists will be designated by the following signage and are allowed to busk for tips during performances.

Musicians interested in available gigs at Chapman Cultural Center and in the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District should join the CCC Music registry here.

(Written by Chapman Cultural Center.)