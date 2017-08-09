Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”
Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.
The August 13th concert features Paul Bowman, a classically- trained guitarist. Paul plays arrangements of pop, classic rock, broadway and standards. Arrangements by Chet Atkins, Bill Piburn, Laurindo Almeida, Howard Morgan Sungha Jung and many others.
Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:
August
13 – Paul Bowman
20 – Love and a .45
27 – Abbey Elmore
September
03 – Steve Nadeau
10 – Corey McDaniels
17 – Patrick Lopez
24 – Sydney McMath
October
01 – Dirk Schlingmann
08 – Jeff Edwards
15 – Barley Cove
22 – Steve Nadeau
29 – Rohn Jewell
For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.
(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)