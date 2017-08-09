Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The August 13th concert features Paul Bowman, a classically- trained guitarist. Paul plays arrangements of pop, classic rock, broadway and standards. Arrangements by Chet Atkins, Bill Piburn, Laurindo Almeida, Howard Morgan Sungha Jung and many others.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:

August

13 – Paul Bowman

20 – Love and a .45

27 – Abbey Elmore

September

03 – Steve Nadeau

10 – Corey McDaniels

17 – Patrick Lopez

24 – Sydney McMath

October

01 – Dirk Schlingmann

08 – Jeff Edwards

15 – Barley Cove

22 – Steve Nadeau

29 – Rohn Jewell

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

