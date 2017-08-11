Tickets on Sale for Spartanburg Little Theatre’s Legally Blonde: The Musical

The hit comedy film becomes a fresh, fun and upbeat musical that explodes on stage at Spartanburg Little Theatre. Tickets are now on sale!

Perky, blonde college student Elle Woods has her life all planned out – but when her boyfriend dumps her for someone more “serious”, Elle follows him to Harvard Law School to prove she’s capable of much more than anyone thought.

Vivacious, energetic and full of catchy tunes, Legally Blonde is a musical comedy that smashes stereotypes and defies expectations. This much fun should be illegal!

Performances are scheduled September 8th through September 24th. Please visit www.spartanburglittletheatre.com for ticket packages and additional information.