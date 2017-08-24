USC Upstate’s GreenHouse Hosts Seminar Aimed at Helping Veterans Become Entrepreneurs

The University of South Carolina Upstate’s GreenHouse business incubator and Upstate Warrior Solutions – Spartanburg are teaming up to help veterans become entrepreneurs.

The GreenHouse, located on the third floor of the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics in downtown Spartanburg, will host a free seminar, “Operation Launch: Helping Veterans Start Businesses in Spartanburg,” from 1:30 – 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Marine Corps retiree Lt. Col. Mike Zacchea, director of the UConn Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities. Zacchea will talk about his experience helping veterans launch businesses and the types of resources that are available.

Zacchea, a highly decorated Marine, has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He also is the author of “The Ragged Edge, a U.S. Marine’s Account of Leading the Iraqi Army Fifth Battalion,” and will autograph books for attendees following the seminar.

Space is limited. To register, contact Sgt. Maj. John Fix, U.S. Army (retired), Upstate Warrior Solution – Spartanburg, at 864-977-1288 or [email protected]; or Brian Brady, director of The GreenHouse at USC Upstate’s George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics, at (864) 503-7623 or [email protected] Spartanburg Economic Futures Group is also a sponsor of this event.