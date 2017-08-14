A Weekend of Solar Eclipse Events in Bryson City

Locals have been sporting custom event t-shirts since April, and they are ready to show visitors that Bryson City is a friendly and fun town and the best spot to watch the Solar Eclipse.

“We have many events planned for Eclipse Weekend — the Eclipse Crawl featuring specials from local businesses, planetarium programs sponsored by our library, an Eclipse Man to greet visitors, and great music in multiple locations every night, said Karen Wilmot, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We chose not to close streets and have a festival so that we could showcase our town and local businesses. We want people to have a great time that weekend, and leave wanting to come back for a vacation getaway in the future.”

You can view the eclipse from any open area in Swain County. The sun will be high in the sky at eclipse time. Three locations will have food, music and restrooms/portable toilets.

– Swain County Event Park, 1130 Hyatt Creek Road – Exit 69 off US 74. Parking fee includes viewing glasses.

– Railroad Depot, 226 Everett Street, downtown Bryson City – Exit 67 off US 74. Street parking.

– Darnell Farms, US 19 east of Bryson City). Viewing glasses.

For complete information, visit GreatSmokies.com/eclipse

Bryson City is usually one hour west of Asheville; two hours from Knoxville, Greenville/Spartanburg and Chattanooga; and three hours from Atlanta and Charlotte. Traffic will be heavy, particularly on Eclipse Day.

Weekend Events

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Farmers Market – 9 am – 1 pm. Island Street

Riverfront Park – Live music, 7 – 9 pm

Nantahala Brewing – Hardworker Band (5-piece rock band), 8 – 11 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

All Around Town – Eclipse Man (pictured) will be available for photos and autographs around town and at the Red Caboose at noon and 3 pm.

Darnell Farms – Swain County Agricultural Fair & Festival, 10 am – 10 pm. Balsam Range (award-winning bluegrass), 8 – 10 pm

Bryson City Fire Department – Free 15-min. planetarium program Eclipses & NASA Journey to Mars sponsored by the Library (donations welcomed), 10 am – 4 pm

Southwestern Community College/Swain County – Ceramic Arts Club Pottery Sale, 10 am – 4 pm. 60 Almond School Rd.

Mountain Layers Brewing – Twelfth Fret (classic rock covers), 6 – 9 pm

Riverfront Park – The Elderly Brothers (50s-70s music), 7-9 pm

Nantahala Brewing – Jangling Sparrows (soul to rock), 8 – 11 pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Darnell Farms – Appalachian Festival, 10 am – 9 pm. Porch 40 (rock, R&B & metal), 7 – 9 pm

Bryson City Fire Department – Free 15-min. planetarium programs Eclipses & NASA Journey to Mars sponsored by the Library (donations welcomed), Noon – 4 pm.

Riverfront Park – The Caribbean Cowboys (calpyso, reggae, classic rock), 7-9 pm

Nantahala Brewing – Rick Rushing & The Blues Strangers (Tennessee blues), 8 – 11 pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Block Party at the Depot – Grandpa’s Cough Medicine (blazing bluegrass),11 am – 1 pm; and The Company Stores (rock and blues), 1 -3 pm

Riverfront Park – Frank Lee & Friends (old-time string music), 1 – 3 pm

Swain County Event Park – Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats (rock/blues/funk), 11 am – 1 pm; and Leeda ‘Lyric’ Jones (5-piece rock/funk/soul band), 1 – 3 pm

Darnell Farms – Kick The Robot (hook heavy alt-rock), 1 – 2 pm, then 3 – 4 pm

Nantahala Brewing – King Corduroy (southern soul), 8 – 11 pm