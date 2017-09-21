2017 Greer Christmas Parade Registration Now Open

This year’s parade is Sunday, December 3rd at 2:30 pm; parade line up starts at 1:15 pm. This year’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies.”

Decorate your entries to reflect your vision during the holiday season! The Greer Christmas Parade route is 1.1 miles; beginning at Poinsett Street & Memorial Drive and ending at N. Main Street & Cunningham Drive. Here’s a link for the “30 Best Christmas Movies” if you need a few ideas.

The proceeds from the Greer Christmas Parade benefit Greer Relief, a 501(c)3 non-profit serving the Greater Greer area! Let’s work together to make a difference in our community by participating in the Greer Christmas Parade!

Registration cost is $50 for non-commercial/organization/non-profit registration; $100 for commercial/business registration; $625 to rent a float from Greer Relief; and $700 to rent a float from Greer Relief with sound. Click here for available floats.

Click here for the 2017 registration form. Please fill out the form and either mail, hand deliver, or email it.

Mail: Greer Relief, PO Box 1303, Greer SC 29652

Hand Deliver: Greer Relief at 202 Victoria Street in downtown Greer.

Online: pay online.

All entries must be received or postmarked by the day before Thanksgiving, November 22nd. Entries received/postmarked after this date will be assessed the late entry fee of $50.

There will be two awards determined by judges: Best Float and Best Walking Entry. The 2016 Best Float was Wells Fargo Stagecoach and Best Walking Entry Pelham Medical Center. They each get a free entry for the 2017 Greer Christmas Parade!