Advance Tickets for 2017 N.C. Mountain State Fair Now on Sale

The 2017 N.C. Mountain State Fair is just around the corner, but fair lovers can save now on admission and ride tickets by purchasing them in advance.

“One of the easiest ways to save money at the fair is to buy advance tickets,” said fair manager Matt Buchanan. “Fairgoers can save about 40 percent when they purchase their gate admission and ride tickets early.”

Advance tickets are on sale at the WNC Agricultural Center and WNC Farmers Market. Starting Aug. 5, shoppers also will be able to buy advance tickets at more than 50 area Ingles stores. Advance tickets will be sold until Sept. 7.

Visitors can save $2 on admission by purchasing tickets early. Advance admission tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and seniors 65 and older. Children ages 5 and under get free admission. Ride enthusiasts also can save money by purchasing ride tickets early. Ride tickets will be sold in sheets of 21 for $12 in advance. These same sheets will be sold for $20 once the fair opens.

The 2017 N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 8-17 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. The fair features livestock competitions, free entertainment, live music, a full carnival and more. More details are available at www.mountainfair.org.