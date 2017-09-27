City Council Approves First Reading of Rental Property Registry

After weighing the merits of an included mandatory inspections process for a proposed residential rental property registry, City Council voted 4-3 to approve a new residential rental property without an additional inspection requirement.

Under the program, any residential property owner wishing to lease would need to register with the City and pay a $25 fee per unit (maximum $250) which would be waived if the property owner holds a city business license. Any rental property with more than four units must have a business license and those units would be added to the registry when the owner renews the license. The program seeks to address major code violations in occupied rental properties by providing a new means to address issues through inspections and would give the City the ability to interrupt the rent revenue of unresponsive problem property owners. Such owners have previously proven difficult to hold accountable for major code violations.

Initially, the proposed registry included mandatory inspections to be conducted periodically for all city rentals. However, several council members voiced concerns about burdening rental property owners with inspections and further regulation. Council member Laura Stille then moved to amend the proposal to include inspections only when requested by the tenant. Council member Alan Jenkins seconded her motion and added the provision that a percentage of the $25 per unit fee be used to educate tenants in the city of their rights. Council members Erica Brown, Jerome Rice, and Rosalyn Henderson-Myers voted against the measure, all favoring mandatory inspections.

Council will take up a second reading of the new ordinance at their next meeting on October 9. If approved, the new program would go into effect on January 1. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of our live tweets below.