Conditions Are Shaping up for Colorful Leaf Season This Fall at Biltmore

Just like spring showers made way for May flowers all across Biltmore’s landscape, this summer’s thundershowers have created an abundance of full healthy leaves. That means the conditions are right for a great leaf season in the fall.

With years of observing Biltmore’s landscape and weather patterns, Parker Andes has a handle on how tree and plant leaf color evolves across the estate through fall. As the estate’s director of horticulture, Andes knows where the most stunning color occurs – and when that color peaks in saturation and brilliance.

In September, Andes will begin issuing the weekly Biltmore Fall Color Report in which he will provide details on where to go on the estate for premium leaf color views. Perfect for trip planning, the report is available at www.biltmore.com/fallcolor

“In our part of western North Carolina, we have the greatest diversity of plants in the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains of anywhere in the U.S.,” says Andes. “We also have elevation changes of thousands of feet within a day’s drive in the area. This gives us a wonderfully long season with the opportunity to see layers of many different colors in the forests.”

Across the estate

During fall visits to Biltmore, you can look for those beautiful colors along miles of hiking and biking trails. On foot, you can wander through the large beds of chrysanthemums in the Walled Garden. Guided outdoor experiences include horseback riding, Segway tours, sporting clays, fly fishing, the Land Rover Driving School and river float trips.

Taste of Biltmore

Beautiful colors aren’t limited to the changing leaves at Biltmore during the fall. Biltmore’s “red” and “white” wines are offered in special tastings, wine-focused meals and specialty tours across the estate during Taste of Biltmore, a two-month celebration of Biltmore’s farm-to-table heritage and the bounty of the harvest season. Celebrating the estate’s culinary and winemaking history, activities are set for Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. More details about these events may be found here.

Fall travel deals at Biltmore

Now through October, save $10 on daytime admission if tickets are purchased online seven days or more prior to visiting. Children age 9 and younger are FREE. Youth ages 10 to 16 are half off the adult admission price. Seniors receive $10 off daytime admission price on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

More information about fall at Biltmore is available at www.biltmore.com.

(Prepared by The Biltmore Company.)