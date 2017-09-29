Jazz on the Square 2017

Enjoy listening to the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble while drinking beer, wine and soft drinks in Morgan Square on Friday, Sept. 29th. This event is free and open to the public.

The fun begins at 5:30 pm and lasts until 7:30 pm. Children are welcome! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy jazz, light rock and more.

Adam Knight became enamored with the guitar in high school. By graduation, he was performing in local rock clubs. In 1996, he formed the band KGB, which gained notoriety in Atlanta for its creative blend of hip-hop, funk and jazz. While with KGB, Adam shared the stage with such major label acts as Incubus and Maceo Parker.

Adam’s growing interest in jazz and improvisation led him to Boston for a summer session at Berklee College of Music and later to Georgia State University where he earned his Bachelor of Music degree in jazz performance. While cultivating the jazz language at Georgia State, Adam performed regularly at many of the major jazz clubs in Atlanta and festivals such as the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. During this same time, Adam was in the Georgia State Big Band, where he shared the stage with Kenny Garrett.

The Square provides the perfect venue to enjoy Jazz on the Square, with its picturesque surroundings providing the perfect backdrop for the sounds of some great local and regional musicians. Beverages are available for purchase (and anyone wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage must be 21 years of age and must show a valid ID). After the show, downtown Spartanburg’s fantastic restaurants have dinner covered.

The City of Spartanburg brings this biannual music series to Morgan Square in Downtown Spartanburg every Friday in April and May and then again in September and October.