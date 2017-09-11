Join Hub City Bookshop and Spartanburg Youth Theatre for Curiosity Day

Kids will be treated to a sneak preview of the Spartanburg Youth Theatre’s upcoming play Charlotte’s Web at 11am. Kids and parents, alike, will have the opportunity to take pictures with Curious George. There will be free book giveaways and light refreshments!

It’s sure to be a fun way to kick off the new school year!

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents four productions each October through May using young actors and actresses. Tickets for Youth Theatre productions can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 864-542-2787 or online at chapmanculturalcenter.org.