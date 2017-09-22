Melting Pot Music Festival Coming to Downtown Spartanburg

It was one of last year’s unexpected downtown hits and on September 30th the Melting Pot Music Festival will return to downtown Spartanburg for an encore.

Featuring a diverse lineup of funk, folk, hip hop, reggae, indie rock, and much more, the festival is set to include three packed stages. Melting Pot will also include art vendors and live art demonstrations, a craft beer garden, street performers, and an instrument petting zoo.

On this episode of the podcast, the podcasts hosts are talking with Anthony Sartor, Executive Director of Melting Pot Music Society. Listen below for more.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)