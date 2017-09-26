Music Sandwiched In Concert on September 27th

The Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present an exciting lineup of performers for its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters.

Music Sandwiched In is an on-going series throughout the season (fall through spring), and all concerts are free and open to the public. Join us every other Wednesday in the Barrett Community Room at the main branch of the library from 12:15 pm pntil 1:00 pm.

The September 27th performance features Sara Beam and Stephen Hawkey, showcasing beautiful music for the violin and cello.

Lunch is available for purchase, or you can pack one in. All are welcome!

Visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org for the concert line-up and additional information.