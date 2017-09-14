Spartanburg.com News

NYT Columnist David Brooks to Speak at Wofford on Sept. 26th

Posted on Thursday, September 14, 2017
David Brooks

New York Times columnist David Brooks will discuss today’s political climate in a guest lecture at 7:30 pm Tuesday, Sept. 26th, at Wofford College.

The event, to be held in Leonard Auditorium in Main Building, is free and open to the public.

Brooks became an op-ed columnist for The New York Times in September 2003. His column appears every Tuesday and Friday. He writes on politics, culture and the social sciences. He currently is a commentator on “PBS NewsHour,” NPR’s “All Things Considered” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Brooks is the author of “Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There” and “On Paradise Drive: How We Live Now (And Always Have) in the Future Tense.”

His latest book, “The Road to Character,” was published in 2015. His 2011 book, “The Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character, and Achievement,” was a No. 1 New York Times best seller.

Brooks also teaches at Yale University and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.