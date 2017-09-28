Reading and Signing With KL Pereira on Oct. 11th

Hub City will host KL Pereira for a reading and signing at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7th to promote her upcoming book A Dream Between Two Rivers: Stories of Liminality.

A Dream Between Two Rivers: Stories of Liminality is both literary and speculative, both magically real and viscerally strange in the tradition of Angela Carter, Karen Russell, and Jorge Luis Borges. In this collection, KL Pereira weaves elements of fairy tale, folklore, and myth into the lives of women, children, and immigrants. Her lucid prose underscores the tenacity of those who are most vulnerable, who live on edges between neat and clear definitions of who they are and who they want to be. Free of normative ideas of gender, class, race, and sexuality, Pereira explores rebirth amidst darkness.

KL Pereira’s chapbook, Impossible Wolves, was published by Deathless Press in 2013. Her fiction, poetry, and nonfiction appear in The Drum, Shimmer, Innsmouth Free Press, Mythic Delirium, Jabberwocky, Bitch, and other publications. She’s a member of the New England Horror Writers Association and has taught creative writing in high schools, domestic violence shelters, colleges and universities, and writing institutions throughout New England for over ten years. Find her online @_klpereira and klpereira.com.

If you can’t make it to the event and you want your own personalized copy contact Hub City 24 hours in advance and they’ll take care of it for you!

Call Hub City at 864-577-9349 or e-mail [email protected].