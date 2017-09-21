The South Carolina Botanical Garden Plans Autumn Activities

Fall is a busy season at the South Carolina Botanical Garden with several events planned throughout September and October.

“The Lunch and Learn Gardening series allows participants to tap in to the extensive knowledge of Clemson’s Cooperative Extension Service experts,” said Sue Watts, education program coordinator for the Botanical Garden. “This series will be held in the Hayden Conference Center, from noon to 1 p.m., and will cover topics ranging from how climate and soil affect plants, to composting, fire ants, pruning trees and shrubs, and sustainable landscape design.”

Lunch and Learn Gardening series schedule:

Sept. 26

Vicky Bertagnolli – Putting out the fire! Fire ant biology and management

Oct. 3

Mark Arena – The art of pruning trees and shrubs: a beginner’s guide

Oct. 10

Ellen Vincent – Sustainable landscape design

Annual Fall Concert Series

Artists perform from 7 to 8 p.m., each Friday through Oct. 6th in the Garden’s amphitheater. There are seats in the amphitheater, but visitors can bring blankets or stadium chairs. They also can bring picnic dinners. Admission is free (a $5 donation is suggested) and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, go to http://www.clemson.edu/scbg/events or call 864-656-3405.

This year’s lineup includes:

Sept. 22 – Haitian Children’s Choir

This performance is a fundraiser for Love Him Love Them, an organization helping orphans in Haiti and the Ukraine. The Haitian Children’s Choir is made up of 22 multi-talented children and musicians. The choir members range in age from 5 to 16 and are from the Lifesaver Orphanage in Pernier 7, Haiti. The choir will sing some of your favorite songs in English, Creole and Spanish. The concert is packed with worshipful music, dancing and interactions with the audience.

Sept. 29 – Tropical Island Players

The Tropical Island Players’ performance is action-packed and audience-oriented. It includes an island-flavored/Harry Belafonte-style repertoire, seasoned with the band’s own unique jazz licks and topped off with a touch of beach music.

Oct. 6 – Blackwater Social

Blackwater Social is one of the Upstate’s up-and-coming bands, specializing in the sounds of Southern rock and blues.

The Fall Plant Sale will be Sept. 29-30 in the South Carolina Botanical Garden Nursery. The plant sale opens to Friends of the Garden from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The Fall Plant Sale opens to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

For more information on these and other events at the South Carolina Botanical Garden, go to www.clemson.edu or call 864-656-3405. The Garden is located at 150 Discovery Lane, Clemson, SC 29634-0174.

(Written by Denise Attaway, Clemson University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences; Public Service and Agriculture.)