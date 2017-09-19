Spartanburg Art Museum’s Paper Worlds Exhibition Opens September 21st

Paper Worlds is a group exhibition featuring the work of nine artists who push the boundaries and capabilities of paper.

Though digital technology has become a staple in modern life, there is no denying that paper—from business cards to cardboard boxes to printer stock to picnic napkins—refuses to be replaced by it. From hand-pulled prints meticulously cut and assembled into three-dimensional shapes, to delicate papier-mâché stop-motion animation, to using recycling as part of the creative process, these artists remind us that although modern technology is ubiquitous, we still live in a Paper World.

The exhibition is scheduled to run September 21st through December 3rd. An opening reception is scheduled for September 21st from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Artist talks will begin at 6:30 pm.

For more information, contact Spartanburg Art Museum’s Exhibitions Coordinator, Ashleigh Shuler, by email at [email protected] or call 864.582.7616 x 254.

(Written by Spartanburg Art Museum.)

(Image: “Swarm” (detail, 2016) by Adrian Rhodes.)