Spartanburg County School Districts Closed September 11th

Spartanburg County School District Six along with all other districts in Spartanburg County will be closed on Monday, September 11th due to the statewide forecast associated with Hurricane Irma.

State buses are not permitted to transport students in winds higher than 30 miles an hour. With sustained winds, predicted for Monday, between 25-30 miles an hour and wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour, schools in all seven districts will be closed.

Combined with significant rainfall, the wind is expected to cause downed trees and flying debris, which will lead to widespread power outages and dangerous travel conditions. The three-hour window needed to safely deliver bus riders to their homes, in combination with the imprecise science of weather forecasting, prevents us from attending for a half day.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families, but the safety and security of students and employees is our first priority. Please help us communicate this important message to parents and students.