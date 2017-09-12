SpartOberfest Returns September 14-16

SpartOberfest is an Oktoberfest celebration for Spartanburg, offering days of family-friendly fun featuring live music, great food, as well as local artisans and small businesses selling unique gifts for the holidays.

Modeled after another great celebration, the Spartanburg Greek Festival, SpartOberfest is a family-friendly festival with four main areas.

Festhalle: Eat, drink and be merry in the Festhalle which will have seating for over 350! You will enjoy live music and other entertainment.

Außenküche Outdoor Grill will serve up some great German foods, including fest pretzels and apple strudel!

Kris Kringle Christmas Market: If shopping is your pleasure, then check out the Christmas Market featuring local small businesses, artisans and craftsmen.

Kinder Corner: Children will wear themselves out on four different inflatable ride. There will also be face painting, a hula hoop contest and more for the children of all ages to enjoy!

Visit www.spartoberfest.com for additional information and to view the full event schedule.