Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”
Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.
Spartanburg-based pianist Steven Nadeau will be the musical guest artist this Sunday. Originally from the West Coast, Nadeau has played the organ since he was 11 years old. He later took up piano and all brass instruments. In San Francisco, he played for supper clubs, country clubs, and military installations. In Spartanburg, he continues to play for private events, as well as at The Piedmont Club, local restaurants, and assisted living facilities.
Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:
September
03 – Steve Nadeau
10 – Corey McDaniels
17 – Patrick Lopez
24 – Sydney McMath
October
01 – Dirk Schlingmann
08 – Jeff Edwards
15 – Barley Cove
22 – Steve Nadeau
29 – Rohn Jewell
For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.
(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)