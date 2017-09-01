Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Spartanburg-based pianist Steven Nadeau will be the musical guest artist this Sunday. Originally from the West Coast, Nadeau has played the organ since he was 11 years old. He later took up piano and all brass instruments. In San Francisco, he played for supper clubs, country clubs, and military installations. In Spartanburg, he continues to play for private events, as well as at The Piedmont Club, local restaurants, and assisted living facilities.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:

September

03 – Steve Nadeau

10 – Corey McDaniels

17 – Patrick Lopez

24 – Sydney McMath

October

01 – Dirk Schlingmann

08 – Jeff Edwards

15 – Barley Cove

22 – Steve Nadeau

29 – Rohn Jewell

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

