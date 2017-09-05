Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Visit Clemson

Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will visit Clemson University on Sept. 14th for a moderated question-and-answer session with students.

The event will be held in the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The event is free and open to the public, but reserved tickets are required. Tickets will be available through the Brooks Center box office to Clemson students first, beginning Friday, Aug. 25, and to Clemson faculty and staff and the general public beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30. Students must present a valid Clemson student I.D. at the box office window to reserve a ticket. Clemson students are limited to one ticket each. The box office is open1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and will open at 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Clemson faculty and staff and the public will be able to reserve up to two tickets online here beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Justice Sotomayor’s visit is sponsored by the President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence in partnership with the Humanities Advancement Board of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities.

“We welcome Justice Sotomayor to Clemson,” said Richard Goodstein, dean of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities. “She is a remarkable public servant and an exemplary role model. I am thrilled that our students will have this opportunity.”

Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, was born in Bronx, New York, on June 25, 1954. She earned a B.A. in 1976 from Princeton University, graduating summa cum laude and receiving the university’s highest academic honor. In 1979, she earned a J.D. from Yale Law School where she served as an editor of the Yale Law Journal. She thereafter served as Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office from 1979-1984. She then litigated international commercial matters in New York City at Pavia & Harcourt, where she was an associate and then partner from 1984-1992.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated Sotomayor to the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, and she served in that role from 1992-1998. She then served as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 1998-2009. President Barack Obama nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on May 26, 2009, and she assumed this role August 8, 2009.

(Written by Jeannie Davis, Clemson University College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities.)