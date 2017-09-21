USC Upstate Celebrates Constitution Day on Monday, October 2nd

The University of South Carolina Upstate will host its eighth annual Constitution Day celebration Monday, October 2nd, with guest speaker Jane E. Calvert, Ph.D.

Jane Calvert is an associate professor of history and the director and editor of The John Dickinson Writings Project at the University of Kentucky.

Her lecture, “The Protestant Origins of America’s Unwritten Constitution: A Guide for Civic Engagement” begins at 12:00 pm in the Sansbury Campus Life Center Ballroom.

Calvert’s research has focused on Quaker political thought and founding father John Dickinson. Having worked on John Dickinson for over a decade, she is currently the foremost Dickinson scholar. Her book “Quaker Constitutionalism and the Political Thought of John Dickinson” (Cambridge, 2009), is the first work to give a comprehensive explanation of his thought, action, and contribution to the founding of America. Her research has been sponsored by top institutions around the country, including the Newberry Library, the Huntington Library, the American Philosophical Society, the Library Company of Philadelphia/Historical Society of Pennsylvania, and the David Library of the American Revolution. Calvert earned her Ph.D. in early American history from the University of Chicago in 2003.

This public lecture is held in commemoration of the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. It is also part of a semester-long series commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. More details and events related to the Reformation events can be found at www.uscupstate.edu/reformation.

This event is free and open to the public.