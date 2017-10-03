Albino Skunk Music Festival Oct 5-7

Camping is definitely the best (and most responsible) way to enjoy the Albino Skunk and SpringSkunk Music Festivals in Greer. The camping fee is $35 per vehicle for general camping sites.

The camping fee covers camping for all 3 nights of the festival (it is not a per-night fee). See below for a map of the SkunkFarm showing the camping areas.

ALL CAMPERS MUST HAVE A FESTIVAL PASS FOR THE DAYS/NIGHTS THEY ARE CAMPING. There is no camping the night before you plan to attend the festival.

The SkunkFarm has many great places to camp, both in open fields and under tree canopies. General camping sites are not reserved, so come early to claim your favorite spot! We also have an area set aside within General Camping for families only.

For all SkunkFarm guests, there will be port-a-john stations throughout the property, and they have a small bathroom facility to the right of the listening area. They also have two showers near the Blueberry Hill camping area, and have fresh water/hand-washing stations sprinkled throughout the property.

As a reminder, please clean-up and leave your campsite by noon on Sunday.

Please visit www.albinoskunk.com for additional information.