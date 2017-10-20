Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Sleeping Beauty

This enchanting story is about Princess Aurora who is bewitched by the evil Carabosse. Performances are scheduled Oct. 20-22 at Chapman Cultural Center.

The Lilac Fairy intercedes the evil spell and places all in the kingdom into a deep and protective sleep. The spell is finally broken by a kiss from a noble Prince. This ballet is underscored by Tchaikovsky’s brilliant and fluid paced music. Artistic director Carlos Agudelo’s breathtaking direction of new choreography, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and, of course, the power of a kiss.

Ballet Spartanburg is recognized as a regional dance company with an exceptional commitment to education and outreach activities in the Upstate. Ballet Spartanburg has performed at the Piccolo Spoleto Festival in Charleston, the Koger Center in Columbia, at the Peace Center in Greenville, TEDXTryon, Houston, Texas and Forest City to name a few. For the past several years, Ballet Spartanburg has retained the only resident Professional Company in the Upstate.

Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for seniors, and $25 for adults. Call 542-2787 or visit ChapmanCulturalCenter.org for additional information.