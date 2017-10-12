Best State Parks to View Fall Color

The State Parks located in the Upcountry of South Carolina are ideal for viewing fall foliage, especially those located on the Cherokee Foothills National Scenic Byway.

Upcountry SC has compiled a list of best places to view the changing leaves, some traditional and some you might not think of, to help you plan your fall state park vacation most anywhere in the state.

Caesars Head Overlook, Caesars Head State Park The overlook at Caesars Head State Park has long been known as one of the best locations for viewing fall color. The view is stunning as you stand atop the outcropping and gaze at the Blue Ridge escarpment and Piedmont draped in a canopy of red, gold and yellow.

Hike to Raven Cliff Falls, Caesars Head State Park For a really spectacular scene, take a moderately difficult hike through the forests of Caesars Head State Park to the observation platform at Raven Cliff Falls. This beautiful 400-foot cascade set against the backdrop of a forest blanketed in fall color appears as a painting, eternally suspended in time.

Jones Gap State Park A different yet awesome perspective for viewing nature’s unrobing is Jones Gap State Park north of Greenville. Located in a valley with the Middle Saluda River running through it, the Blue Ridge appears as a wall of color stretching up to the sky.

Kings Mountain State Park Near Blacksburg, SC, Kings Mountain State Park offers a number of venues for viewing fall color. Trails of all types – from hiking and nature to equestrian – traverse the parks rolling hills where hardwoods offers autumn’s colorful showcase close up.

Of course there are many, many more vantage points and parks in South Carolina that provide awesome vistas of fall color.

