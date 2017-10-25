Blue Eye Soft Corporation Expanding Upstate Operations

Blue Eye Soft Corporation is expanding its corporate operations into a new facility in Greenville County. The company projects it will create more than 120 new jobs over the next two to four years.

Blue Eye Soft is a U.S.-based information technology (I.T.) solutions, services and staffing company which focuses on providing right managed services and solutions to support clients’ needs. Many of the company’s services are facilitated by custom software and data solutions to medium and large enterprises throughout North America.

To expand its Greenville County operations, the company will be moving into an existing facility, which is located in Greer, S.C. Hiring for the new positions should begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should visit www.blueyesoft.com or send resumes to [email protected].

Blue Eye Soft Corp. Founder and CEO Srikanth Kodeboyina states: “Blue Eye Soft is pleased for the trust and support. We are happy to bring technology, our unique culture and capability to Greenville County. Our mission is to be the technology hub of South Carolina. We don’t have ‘bosses,’ only mentors. Join us to experience “Holacracy,” and together let us make I.T. happen.”