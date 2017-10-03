Chaplin au Lait at Spartanburg Philharmonic on Oct. 6th

Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra begins its 2017-2018 “Espresso” chamber concert series Friday, October 6, with Chaplin Au Lait. Tickets are $26 each and can be purchased by telephone, in person, or online.

A special presentation of Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 silent film “The Kid,” the concert will have live musical accompaniment by eight members of the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra. Doors open to the Chapman Cultural Center theatre at 5:30 pm for a happy hour reception that will include coffee sponsored by Mozza Coffee, beer by Ciclops Cidery and Brewery, wine by the Marriott, and appetizers by Select Restaurant.

Ticket holders will also be treated to a limited-edition stemless wine glass or pint glass to take home. After the show, the audience is invited to both neighboring establishments, the Marriott and the Hub City Tap House, for special deals on food and drink.

Visit SpartanburgPhilharmonic.org for additional information.