The Children’s Museum of the Upstate to Expand to Spartanburg

Downtown Spartanburg has never seen so many big-ticket construction projects occurring simultaneously. All the activity has spurred the hashtag #SeeSpartanburgRise and a website of the same name that tracks all the projects.

Then came news earlier this year that The Children’s Museum of the Upstate had chosen downtown Spartanburg for its first satellite location.

Even within the context of downtown’s record-setting pace of development, this particular announcement stands out for several reasons:

Another indication of Downtown Spartanburg’s growing stature in the region

Its name aside, the children’s museum is most closely linked to Greenville, where it is located, and not the 10-county upstate region. And while schoolchildren, educators and families from across the Upstate and beyond make up a significant percentage of the museum’s visitors, it has long been a goal of museum leadership to truly live up to its name. Their choice at this time of Downtown Spartanburg is important confirmation of its increasing prominence, visibility, and viability for all sorts of businesses and operations.

“The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is delighted to be expanding our efforts to Spartanburg, and we have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support of the community,” said museum President and CEO. Nancy Halverson “Opening a new venue in Spartanburg allows us to truly begin living up to our mission of serving all the children who reside in the 10 counties that make up our region. Spartanburg families already make up more than 25 percent of our membership, so creating an opportunity that will be closer to home means they can more regularly engage in our programming and hopefully invite their friends and neighbors to get involved as well.”

Adding to Spartanburg’s growing focus on early childhood education

Spartanburg’s public school districts have each made significant investments in recent years to their pre-K offerings. A new early childhood center will soon start construction on the City’s Northside. The Spartanburg Academic Movement is a community non-profit that is adding muscle to these efforts and has been recognized as a national leader for its work locally. The new children’s museum in Spartanburg will be focused on early childhood education.

“TCMU chose to design our new venue in Spartanburg to specifically serve families with children that are 5 years old and younger because of the established deficit in kindergarten readiness within Spartanburg County,” Halverson said. “This new venue will give children the opportunity to practice all the skills necessary creating a foundation for academic success. In addition to the physical venue focused on children 5 years old and younger, TCMU is expanding its Outreach to older students by creating programs that will travel to Spartanburg-area schools, after-school programs and community centers.”

Upping the “Fun Factor”

While Downtown Spartanburg has seen about dozens of new eateries, art galleries, and retailers open in the past two-plus years, new options to just go and have fun or be entertained have lagged. The children’s museum will be an important new, fun downtown destination for families and their youngest.

“Downtown Spartanburg is blessed to have a number of projects in progress that affirm its growing, dynamic role in the Upstate,” said Jansen Tidmore, who recently was hired to lead the Downtown Development Partnership, a new entity focused entirely on development in Downtown Spartanburg. “The addition of the Children’s Museum of the Upstate demonstrates the commitment of Spartanburg leaders to provide quality community attractions for its citizenry and visitors.”

Building on Magnolia’s resurgence

The museum will go into a long-vacant, 6,000-square-foot historic building on Magnolia Street. Adjacent to Morgan Square, Magnolia Street has emerged over the past 12 months as a new hot spot for downtown investment following a City of Spartanburg streetscaping improvement project there in 2016.

“We’ve been bullish on Magnolia Street’s potential for a number of years, and the private investment that has followed the public investments the City made there in 2016 is very encouraging,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Story. “I’m very confident the Children’s Museum’s decision to locate there will prove to be a wise one. It’s an excellent location, with access not only to a parking garage across the street but within an easy walk of so many other places to visit downtown.”

Work on the new museum is set to begin later this year, with an opening planned for March 2018.

(Written by Will Rothschild via Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.)