City Council Votes to Table Residential Rental Property Registry

After a lengthy discussion that saw members unable to come to an agreement on the structure of a proposed residential rental property registry, Spartanburg City Council voted to table the idea indefinitely.

At the heart of the disagreement was whether or not to include mandatory inspections for all the city’s residential properties, to be conducted first for all properties over the course of 5 years and thereafter on a random rotating basis. An amended version of the rental property registry passed at City Council’s previous meeting 4-3, with Council members Erica Brown, Jerome Rice, and Rosalyn Henderson-Myers voting against.

Had it passed, the program would’ve required any residential property owner wishing to lease to register with the City and pay a $25 fee per unit (maximum $250) which would have been waived for property owners holding a city business license. The program was advanced as a means of addressing major code violations in occupied rental properties by providing the City the ability to interrupt the rent revenue of unresponsive problem property owners. According to City Manager Ed Memmott, such owners have proven difficult to hold accountable for major code violations in the past.

With the idea now tabled, City Council would have to signal its interest in revisiting the issue at a later date to restart discussions on the program. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video below and roundup of live tweets.







[&amp;amp;lt;a href=”//storify.com/SpartanburgCity/spartanburg-city-council-october-9-2017″ target=”_blank”&amp;amp;gt;View the story “Spartanburg City Council meeting, October 9, 2017” on Storify&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;]

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)