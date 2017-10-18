Confirmed Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in City of Spartanburg

The City of Spartanburg has been made aware of one confirmed human case of West Nile virus within our city limits.

While it cannot be determined with certainty that this person contracted the mosquito-borne infection in the City of Spartanburg, we are following recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control to prevent future cases of this illness.

In accordance with those recommendations, the City has contracted with Gregory Pest Solutions and will be spraying Aqua-Reslin to kill adult mosquitos within a three-mile area on our city’s east side around the site of the reported case. While Aqua-Reslin poses no risk to people or pets, beekeepers in the area will need to take precautions by moving hives before the insecticide is sprayed. Spraying is set to take place on Wednesday, October 18 beginning at 8 p.m. and will only occur during nighttime hours.

Neghborhoods affected by spraying will include: Converse Heights, Fernwood, Andrews Farm, South Converse, and Duncan Park.

While four out of five people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms, flu-like symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash could be a sign of infection. Individuals showing those symptoms who have been bitten by a mosquito within the last 15 days should see a physician.

Additionally, individuals within the city can take the following steps to help prevent infection from West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses:

– Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

– Avoid exposure during times when and in the places where mosquitoes are known to be active. Exposure to mosquitoes is most common at night and during the early morning. Some species bite during the day, especially in wooded or other shaded areas.

– Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

– Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, clogged gutters, buckets, neglected swimming pools, plastic sheeting or tarps used to cover yard items, pool covers, wheelbarrows, children’s toys, birdbaths, old tires, rain gutters, pet bowls, and any other water-holding containers.

– Wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing to cover the skin and reduce the risk of bites.

For more information on West Nile virus, please follow this link, and see the video below.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)