Contest Focuses on USC Upstate Shutterbugs’ International Shots

Did you get some great selfies during your international travels this past year, or are you more of a fine-art photographer? Either way, the University of South Carolina Upstate wants to see your best images.

Intrepid traveling photographers can now submit their best work to the second annual Spartans Abroad Photo Contest. A committee will judge the entries and the semifinalist winners will be displayed in the lobby of the Humanities and Performing Arts Center during International Education Week, Nov. 13-18.

The contest is open to all USC Upstate faculty, staff or students who travelled abroad for any reason; all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 25, according to Dr. Alex Akulli, director of the Center for International Studies at USC Upstate. Eligible entries will have been taken during the period from August 2016-August 2017.

“The contest creates opportunities for USC Upstate students, faculty and staff to share their international engagement and relive their experiences abroad through reviewing, selecting and sharing their photos,” Akulli said. “Our ultimate goal is that through international education and engagement abroad, our community members will develop cross-cultural understanding, skills and attitudes that are essential for effective engagement with diverse people, both locally and abroad.”

He said the contest also facilitates cross-cultural conversations in our community, and encourages other members of the USC Upstate community to consider international education.

Akulli said entries will be accepted in four categories: architecture; nature; people and culture; and Spartan pride, which he described as displaying the USC Upstate brand abroad.

For complete rules, entry guidelines and instructions for submitting entries, please go to https://goo.gl/forms/6gTM4uqnApaYjmqq2