Converse Symphony Orchestra Presents 2017 Young Artist Competition Winners

For a series of decades, Converse College has been proud to offer its annual Young Artist Competition for young musicians.

Encouraging young musicians is one of the Petrie School of Music’s highest educational objectives, and they are so pleased with the group of talented musicians that come through their doors each year. On October 19th at 7:30 pm, The Converse Symphony Orchestra will introduce their Young Artist Competition winners as they premiere their 2017-18 season.

Zoe Kushubar, violin, Sherami Harris, mezzo-soprano & Brianna Reed, french horn will make their solo debuts on the Twichell Auditorium stage performing pieces by Cilea, Gordon Jacob & Mendelssohn. The concert will conclude with four movements (I, II, IV, VI) from Brahms’ Serenade No. 1, Op. 11.