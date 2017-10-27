Details on the Planned 200-unit Apartment Development Coming to Downtown Spartanburg

A challenging seven-acre lot behind the Chapman Cultural Center that had been vacant for years is slated to become home to the largest apartment development in downtown Spartanburg’s history

City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with Forge Capital Partners, LLC of Tampa, Florida to construct a $30 million complex. Preliminary site plans show a mix of three and four-story buildings in the seven-building luxury complex, with a 300-space parking area centered between.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, Assistant City Manager Chris Story sits down to give details on the development agreement, the proposed project, and where this transformative project fits in with the accelerating growth we’ve been seeing in downtown Spartanburg over the past several years.

(Prepared by City of Spartanburg.)