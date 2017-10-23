Edible Upcountry Readers Lunch on Oct. 24th

Edible Upcountry is in the planning stages of its fourth edition of The Carrot and they are asking for your help.

This handy pocket-sized publication provides detailed maps of the Greenville Health System Swamp Rabbit Trail and all of the places to eat and drink within a mile of the trail. As they look toward their next edition, due out next spring, they would love to sit down and have a chat with a few handfuls of you to share your own personal experiences with the guide.

On October 24th Edible Upcountry will be dining with a selection of Upstate readers at Whistle Stop in Travelers Rest and then again at Swamp Rabbit Café & Grocery on October 26th. If you would like to be a part of this conversation, please let them know and your name will go in the proverbial hat for possible selection. All you have to do is comment on their recent Facebook or Instagram posts featuring the most recent edition of The Carrot or e-mail [email protected]. Tell them which of the two dates you are interested in – the 24th at Whistle Stop or the 26th at Swamp Rabbit Café — and you will be entered to win. How easy is that?

If you are new to town or simply unfamiliar with The Carrot, you are welcome to participate anyway. Edible Upcountry is excited to hear the experiences of Carrot users as well as those new to the publication to see how we can make the most of this guide for all of those who enjoy the Swamp Rabbit Trail and its wonderful neighboring communities.