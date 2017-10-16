“Facades” Exhibit at West Main Artists Co-op

Spartanburg artist Annette Giaco presents an exhibition of figurative two-dimensional works of art at West Main Artists Co-op, on display through Nov. 11th.

“Facades” will be a showcase of the human form, distorted or altered by life experiences and environment. The opening reception, which will be free and open the public, will be during the city’s monthly Artwalk, Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m. A brief Artist’s Talk will be at 7 p.m. in Gallery III, giving patrons a great opportunity to learn more about the artist’s approach to the human figure.

The exhibit will also be open to the public at no charge Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m through 4 p.m.

“All of the pieces in this show are very different, but each represents the same underlying reality of human behavior, what is seen is not necessarily real,” she said. “This was my journey to explore the many ways humans cope or handle life experiences and expectations.”

Before coming to Spartanburg, Giaco was employed by Gannett Co. in McLean, VA as Director of Print Quality for company-wide newspapers. Many of the skills she learned and taught in newspaper publishing helped her develop a technique she now uses for all figurative work. “I rely heavily on Photoshop (computer software) to help me visualize and compose much of my work before I begin preliminary sketches. It sets the stage for a different way of seeing,” she said.

After moving to Spartanburg nine years ago, Giaco was able to return to oil painting and ink drawings full-time. “I was drawn back to rendering the pure, organic beauty of the human form first in ink washes and then other media,” she said. “Each representation is based on my own narrative that I attach to the individual. Most of my subject matter comes from my collection of vintage images, represented by the smaller ink on board pieces. Most of the oil paintings were composed from art model poses, chosen to represent a story, behavior or emotion. I hope that the viewer takes the time to really study the work in depth. I’m curious about the narrative that each person attaches to the work just by looking at the eyes or expressions. My hope is that you see what they’re trying to say to you. There are representations of loss, myth, pleasure, even vanity. There’s a little bit of all us in each piece.”

All of the artwork is either deconstructed or distorted in various ways to represent what really lies behind the guises, masks, pretenses, and veneers that individuals outwardly present. Some of the distortion are caused by the background, which is invasive, representing the influence of the environment on the individual. In some of the pieces outside pain is obvious, particularly in her “Asylum” series. “Those pieces are based on a collection of photos I have from a 19th century insane asylum, and they are full of pain,” she said. “Through the use of color, harsh brushstrokes or the gesture of line, I hope to convey the sense of pain, apathy or escape, mostly evident in the eyes. We all wear masks and construct facades as protection. In the end though, either through body language, expression or something in the eyes, we usually give ourselves away.”

Giaco is the volunteer Marketing Chair for West Main Artists Co-op and a member of Tryon Painters and Sculptors. More of her distorted ink renderings and paintings may be viewed in her gallery-studio located at the Co-op in Spartanburg. One of her distorted portraits was chosen by Spartanburg Art Museum for the public art program “Lighten Up Spartanburg.” The art bulb “Mawu-Sunlight” is now on display on Main Street Spartanburg in front of the Herald-Journal’s building. Her work is also part of the permanent collection at Spartanburg Art Museum.

To see examples of Giaco’s work online, visit agiacoart.com or her Facebook page.

The mission of the West Main Artists cooperative is to create a community of artists wherein members mentor and support one another. To provide affordable studio, display, and performance space to established and emerging artists living in and around Spartanburg, South Carolina. And to provide the public with opportunities to view original art and to interact with the artists