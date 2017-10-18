Greer Station Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 21st

The Countybank Greer Station Oktoberfest presented by Warsteiner is coming up on October 21st! The festival features German oompah bands, lots of German foods, and of course, German beer.

Festival goers should expect their mouths to melt from the array of German foods and desserts that will be served. Menu items include Bavarian white sausages, knackwurst, bratwursts, fresh baked pretzels, funnel cakes, kettle korn, spaetzel, chipstix, glazed nuts, German chocolate cake, Black forest cake, and much more fantastic foods will be sold anywhere from $1 to $5.

Not only is the Countybank Greer Station Oktoberfest centered around German themes, it is embracing local artists and celebrating their creative works. Local artists will be displaying their creative pieces all day in downtown Greer. Work on display includes everything from oil paintings, ceramics, photography, woodwork, jewelry and much more. Festival organizers are encouraging people to come and support these artists and delight in each unique piece.

The official festival beer is provided by Warsteiner, Germany’s largest privately owned brewery. Warsteiner will be serving Oktoberfest, Pilsner, Dunkel and Konig Ludwig Weissbier. Warsteiner will be featured at two locations within the festival – the corner of Randall and Trade Street and the corner of Victoria and Trade Street.

Visit greerchamber.com for additional information.