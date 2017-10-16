Halloween is almost here, but you don’t have to wait until October 31st to find your thrill. Spartanburg has no shortage of terror trails, festive street fairs and haunted houses to explore.

Nightmare Hollow Haunted Trail (Spartanburg, SC)

3411 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301

(864) 809-8115

Nightmare Hollow is open now through October 31st. It is a thirty-five minute trail located alongside the banks of the Tyger River. It’s all here; scares, laughter and cries of the dead! Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages ten and below, and a $2 per car parking fee. Visit www.nightmarehollow.net for additional information.

Wompus Woods Haunted Trail (Cowpens, SC)

231 Parris Road, Cowpens, SC 29330

864-680-4743

Wompus Woods Haunted Trail is open Oct. 20-22, and 26-31. The legend of the Wompus monster can be traced back to the early 1900s, through the tellings of farmers from the Bayous of Louisianna to South Carolina. The late spring to late fall time has him living in the hills of South Carolina. But as the weather cools, he makes his way down to the warm swamps of southern Louisianna. No one knows where he came from, why he is here, or what his intentions are. Tickets begin at $20 per person and cash is the only accepted form of payment. Visit www.wompuswoods.com for additional information.

Nightmare Dungeon (Greenville, SC)

645 Old Anderson Rd Greenville, SC 29611 US

864-905-2289

Nightmare Dungeon Haunted House is one of the most terrifying haunted houses in the Upstate and it’s now open through Nov. 5th. Nightmare Dungeon Haunted House is equated with being inside a live horror film. Each of the haunted attractions is filled with high tech special effects, realistic sets, and professional actors. Nightmare Dungeon Haunted House will bring your nightmares and fears to life. Admission is $30 per adult and $20 for children 12 and under. Visit www.nightmaredungeon.com for additional information.

Boo at the Zoo (Greenville, SC)

Cleveland Park Drive, Greenville, SC 29601

864-467-4300 150

Greenville Zoo’s annual family-friendly Halloween event for children ages 12 and under, taking place October 20-22 and 27-29, features trick-or-treating, fun-filled booths, extinct species graveyard, princess castle with characters and an un-haunted house. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and everyone is invited to come in costume. Visit www.greenvillezoo.com for additional information.

Greenville Rec’s Enchanted Forest (Taylors, SC)

400 Scottswood Rd, Taylors, SC 29687

864-467-4300 150

One of the upstate’s favorite fall festivals, Enchanted Forest, is set for October 26-28 at the Pavilion Recreation Complex located at 400 Scottswood Road in Taylors. Enchanted Forest provides children 10 and under a unique fairytale trick or treat experience with an array of storybook characters from Sleeping Beauty to Snow White and destinations like Robin Hood’s Hideaway, Shrek’s Swamp, and the magical, mythical, maze. There will also be carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, treats, and a costume contest each night. Visit www.greenvillerec.com for additional information.

The Big Boo and Wagon Rides at Stewart Farms (Enoree, SC)

6474 Highway 92, Enoree, SC 29335

864-969-7270

The Big Boo is a family-friendly spooky maze which runs Friday and Saturday nights through October 28th. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under six years old receive free admission. Wagon rides, offered during the daytime as well as nighttime, loop the farm with fun scarecrow scenes, pumpkins, and a great time. Nighttime rides are lit. Tickets are $4 per person during the day and $6 per person at night; there’s no charge for lap babies. Visit www.stewartfarms.net for additional information.

The Boneyard Trail of Terror (Campobello, SC)

151 Barnett Rd, Campobello, SC 29322

(864) 621-6213

There is no telling what is in then there woods. The Boneyard Trail of Terror is at the bottom of Dark Corner, and you never know about them mountain folk. Plus there is no telling what else is out there. The trail is open through Nov. 4th. The first groups of each open night will be sent out in the dark between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ten and under. Parking is $1 per car. Visit www.theboneyardsc.com for additional information.

Darkness Pines (Anderson, SC)

1437 Hwy 413, Anderson, SC 29621

864-221-2353

Darkness Pines is open every Friday and Saturday night through October 26th, and then they are open each night October 27th through 30th. After purchasing a ticket, you will get on a hayride and enjoy a story about the Foley family and why they are so demented. You will then take a walk through the haunted trail. The hayride lasts about 10-12 min. and the trail lasts about 18-20 min. Darkness Pines also has a monster museum that is sure to make all fans cringe. Tickets are $15 per person, and MasterCard and Visa are accepted. Visit www.darknesspines.com for additional information.

This page will be continually updated throughout the season. Want to add your event to this list? Send an email to [email protected].