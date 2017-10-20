Hub City Empty Bowls Soup Day on Oct. 28th

Hundreds of brilliantly glazed, handcrafted bowls will fill up the art gallery at Chapman Cultural Center’s Spartanburg Art Museum on Saturday, October 28th.
It is truly an impressive sight! Patrons will donate $15 per bowl and enjoy unlimited gourmet soups, bread, and tea in Chapman’s lobby. It’s the philanthropic spirit that will be really satisfying.
All proceeds will go toward TOTAL Ministries this year. Last year, $33,000 went toward feeding hungry citizens of Spartanburg after the public made more than 1,000 clay bowls in months prior to the event.
Regional musicians are also at Soup Day, performing free throughout the day, and a drum circle allows attendees to make their own music.
For just $15, get your fill of soup and entertainment, from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Many people get several bowls and use them as meaningful gifts throughout the year.
Soup, Beverages, Breads, and Supplies Providers…
Andre Nguyen
Hub City Co-Op Grocery
Country Club of Spartanburg
Cribb’s Catering
Cribb’s Kitchen
Fatz Café
Garner’s
Gerhards
McClellan’s Urban Eatery
Mon Amie
Moveable Feasts
NuWay
Palmetto Palate
Renato’s
Southern BBQ
Sparks Fire Inspired Grill @ Marriott
Sun King
Two Samuels
Wild Ace’s
Willy Taco
Beacon Drive In
Cakehead Bakery
Long Horn’s
Wade’s Southern Cooking
Chick-fil-A
Visit www.hubcityemptybowls.com for additional information.