Hub City Empty Bowls Soup Day on Oct. 28th

Hundreds of brilliantly glazed, handcrafted bowls will fill up the art gallery at Chapman Cultural Center’s Spartanburg Art Museum on Saturday, October 28th.

It is truly an impressive sight! Patrons will donate $15 per bowl and enjoy unlimited gourmet soups, bread, and tea in Chapman’s lobby. It’s the philanthropic spirit that will be really satisfying.

All proceeds will go toward TOTAL Ministries this year. Last year, $33,000 went toward feeding hungry citizens of Spartanburg after the public made more than 1,000 clay bowls in months prior to the event.

Regional musicians are also at Soup Day, performing free throughout the day, and a drum circle allows attendees to make their own music.

For just $15, get your fill of soup and entertainment, from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Many people get several bowls and use them as meaningful gifts throughout the year.

Visit www.hubcityemptybowls.com for additional information.