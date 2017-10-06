Jazz on the Square 2017

Enjoy listening to the Patrick Moss Quintet while drinking beer, wine and soft drinks in Morgan Square on Friday, Oct. 6th. This event is free and open to the public.

The fun begins at 5:30 pm and lasts until 7:30 pm. Children are welcome! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy jazz, light rock and more.

Mr. Patrick Moss began his career as a jazz musician while studying as a Music Education major at Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC. A native of Spartanburg, SC, Patrick began playing drums and was later introduced to the trumpet. Patrick has performed with such notables such as Wycliff Gordon of the Wynton Marsalis Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the legendary, Ms. Betty White, Grammy Award winning Drummer, Dion Parsons and the SOS Band. While serving in the US Army, Patrick entered into the music scene in Europe during the mid-eighties, where he performed from Berlin to Bremehaven, W. Germany. Patrick Moss also founded and performed with PMQ (Pat Moss Quartet), St. Croix, Virgin Island.

The Square provides the perfect venue to enjoy Jazz on the Square, with its picturesque surroundings providing the perfect backdrop for the sounds of some great local and regional musicians. Beverages are available for purchase (and anyone wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage must be 21 years of age and must show a valid ID). After the show, downtown Spartanburg’s fantastic restaurants have dinner covered.

The City of Spartanburg brings this biannual music series to Morgan Square in Downtown Spartanburg every Friday in April and May and then again in September and October.