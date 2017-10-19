Metromont Corporation Expanding Operations in Upstate; $8.8 Million Investment and 100 New Jobs Expected

Metromont Corporation, a manufacturer of precast concrete materials, is expanding its existing Greenville County operations.

This latest $8.8 million investment is projected to create an additional 100 jobs over the next five years.

Metromont is a leader and pioneer in the engineering and manufacturing of precast concrete for everything from schools, office buildings and parking decks to industrial plants and stadiums. With manufacturing operations in five states, the company has completed projects at more than 50 stadiums and more than 1,000 parking decks.

Located at 2802 White Horse Road in Greenville, S.C., Metromont will be renovating and expanding its existing plant to accommodate new concrete operations, as well as an engineering facility. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site improvements.