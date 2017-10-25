Never Invite a Parasitologist to Dinner

He’s worked with the No. 2 killer of humans. He met his wife while collecting specimens from a dead coyote. And he still eats sushi, even though he may skip local fare like freshwater bass.

The first rule of polite dining may be to never invite a parasitologist for dinner, but you’d miss out on some great stories and even better, tips on what not to eat.

Join the University of South Carolina Upstate and the College of Arts and Sciences for “Never Invite a Parasitologist for Dinner and Other Things You Should Never Ask a Guy Who Works with Worms,” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at the UPSTATE Gallery on Main, located at 172 E. Main St., Spartanburg.

The presentation featuring Vince Connors, Ph.D., professor of biology at USC Upstate, will inform and entertain curious minds. Connors earned his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and held research and faculty appointments at the University of Wisconsin, the University of Perpignan (France), and the University of Montana prior to joining USC Upstate in 1995.

A Fulbright Scholar and managing editor of Comparative Parasitology, Connors was named a Governor’s Year 2000 Professor and has been awarded USC Upstate’s highest honor with an “Award for Excellence” for both his teaching and his research/scholarship. His teaching interests include parasitology, invertebrate biology, and immunology.

Connors initiated USC Upstate’s Undergraduate Research Program in 2005 and focuses his own studies on the parasites of estuarine fish and humans. He has maintained a continuous record of publication in the top journals in his field since his arrival at USC Upstate and brought the first NIH grant to the University. Students who have completed work in his laboratory have gone on to earn Ph.D., M.D., DMD, or DVM degrees.

(Written by USC Upstate.)