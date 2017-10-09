Not a Traditional Golf Outing on Monday, October 9th

Celebrating its seventh year, the Not A Traditional Golf Outing will host up to thirty teams in a lively Color Ball Texas Scramble on the award-winning Chanticleer Golf Course at Greenville Country Club.

A post-round fiesta will feature live entertainment from an authentic mariachi band and tapas bites, beer, and margaritas. Then, party goers and golfers alike can cheer (or heckle!) the top teams as they participate in the final, winner-takes-all Cross Country Shootout.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the research arm of the Hawkins Foundation. Located in Greenville, SC, The Hawkins Foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to advance orthopaedic medicine and outcomes for patients through research and education. Working alongside physicians of the Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas, the Hawkins Foundation provides a unique set of resources and infrastructure to fuel the next generation of orthopaedic medicine and care.

Over its ten-year history, the Hawkins Foundation has led the way in innovative research, which in turn helped to shape orthopaedic practice and education. The Hawkins Foundation again finds itself on the forefront of medical implementation with its work with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems. Helping to bridge the data gap existing in medical practice, the Hawkins Foundation hopes to improve the standard of value-based healthcare, and help define better, faster and less expensive medical solutions for orthopaedic injuries.

The tournament begins at 9:00 am with a shotgun start. The price is $1,375 for a five-person team, $275 for individual players, and $50 for access to just the fiesta.