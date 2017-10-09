Piedmont Interstate Fair October 9-15

The Piedmont Interstate Fair will once again open its gates to the Upstate for a week of thrill rides, delicious food, beautiful exhibit halls, animals galore, and free musical entertainment every night.

This year, the fair has several new attractions including Dr. Magical Balloons, Bubble Bots, Cosmic Putt Putt Golf, along with the traditional contests open to all ages and fabulous musical entertainment. Two interactive robots, Sparky and Jinks, will be roving the midway every day to the delight of young and old alike.

The fair is a long standing family tradition shared by generations. Bring your family, bring your friends, and make memories!

Advance tickest are available at the Fair Office located at 575 Fairgrounds Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303. During the week of the fair adult tickets are $10; senior and veteran tickets are $7; student tickets are $5; and tickets for children age 5-11 are $5.

Please visit piedmontinterstatefair.com for additional information about the fair.