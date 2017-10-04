Pumpkintown Pumpkin Festival on October 14th

The annual Pumpkintown Pumpkin Festival returns on October 14th at the Oolenoy Community Building in Pickens, SC. This site is located approximately one quarter mile from the intersection of South Carolina Highways 135 and 8.

The grounds open at 8:00 am and the parade will begin around 9:00 am. Festivities continue until 5:00 pm. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the day long music and cloggers, wander through the grounds with more than 165 arts and crafts boots.

There will be a number of food booths with items from hamburgers and barbeque chicken to homemade cakes and ice cream.

Breakfast items will also be offered inside the Community Center.

Festival souvenirs will be available outside and inside the Community Building so do not forget a T-shirt, car tag or tote to name only a few items.

Proceeds from the festival are used to help maintain the community building, as well as going to the local volunteer fire department and the Shriners’ Hospital.