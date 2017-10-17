Spartanburg ArtWalk on Oct. 19th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.

Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend.

This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. The following venues are participating:

Hub City Co-op

176 N. Liberty St., Spartanburg

(864) 515-3090

Hubcity.coop

Hub City Co-op is now an exhibition space participating in Spartanburg’s monthly ArtWalk.

Carolina Gallery

523 West Main Street, Spartanburg

864-585-3335

The Art Lounge

500 East Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 804-6566

ArtLounge1.com

Come by 500 E. Main St and see glass blowing artist Joey Adams. Joey will be demoing his glass blowing outside alongside other artists. Allyson McPhaul will bring her welding skills to the lounge, we will also have painters on site, encaustics, jewelry designers and more!

Spartanburg Art Museum

Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. Saint John Street, Spartanburg

(864) 582-7616

SpartanburgArtMuseum.org

The Kindred Spirits

155 N. Spring Street, Spartanburg

(864) 838-2245

TheKindredSpirits.net

UPSTATE Gallery on Main

172 E. Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 583-4054

West Main Artists Co-Op

578 West Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 804-6501

WestMainArtists.org

Please visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information on all participating ArtWalk locations.