Spartanburg Little Theatre’s 2017-18 Season

The Spartanburg Little Theatre recently revealed the five productions that will make up its 2017-18 season. The season continues with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest on Nov. 3rd.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

November 3-12, 2017

Boisterous, ribald and ultimately shattering, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is the unforgettable story of a mental hospital and its inhabitants. When a brash new inmate arrives, the rigid program of the ward, headed by the tyrannical Nurse Ratched, is thrown up for grabs. In a world where sanity means conformity and following the rules is the only way to survive, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is a powerful exploration of both the beauty and the danger of being an original.

Hands on a Hardbody January 12-21, 2018​ 10 Contestants! 4 Days! 1 Truck! Based on a true story and infused with a “bluesy country-rock vibe,” this hilarious musical follows 10 down-on-their-luck Texans; each desperate for a new lease on life. Armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they’re determined to endure four sleepless days in the Texas heat for a chance to win a brand-new Nissan hardbody truck. All they have to do is fight to keep at least one hand on the truck and they will drive away with their American Dream. Last one standing wins!​

Steel Magnolias

March 9-18, 2018

Honey. It’s the 1980s. In Louisiana. At Truvy’s beauty shop — motto: “There is no such thing as natural beauty” — the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.​

Rock of Ages July 13-22, 2018 Take a trip back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! Set in L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in Los Angeles to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This electrifying worldwide hit features a raucous 28 eyebrow-scorching rock hits from artists like Whitesnake, Journey, Pat Benatar, and REO Speedwagon. **Rock of Ages can be added to your 2017-2018 Season Ticket package at a discounted rate. Check the Season Tickets page for more details.