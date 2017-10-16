Spartanburg SBA Small Business Day

The Spartanburg Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is pleased to host the “SBA Small Business Resource Day” workshop on Oct. 18th.

The SBA Small Business Resource Day workshop has been designed for small business owners who want to connect with the counseling, capital, and contracting resources in the Federal Government. The workshop will cover the SBA’s counseling services, financing programs, and federal contracting programs. Lenders from area lending institutions will be present to provide an overview of their lending programs.

The seminar will be held at the Spartanburg County Library Headquarter location (downtown), located at 151 S. Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29306 on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon in the Upper Level Room.

Please register online at: scsbdc.com/seminars.php. Double click on the date on the calendar and you will be directed to the registration site. This workshop is free. Seating is limited to 25. For more information, please contact Beth Smith at the Spartanburg Small Business Development Center via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at 864.592.6318.

SBDC and SCORE representatives will explain their free and confidential counseling services. The SBA Lending Specialist, Frank Anderson, will explain the financing programs and federal contracting program assistance that is provided to small business owners. Area lenders will each have representatives present to answer questions about available business loans.