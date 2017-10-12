Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Barleycove, the scheduled performer this Sunday, is the creation of singer-songwriter, Laura Jones-Thomas. Heavily inspired by Damien Rice, The Civil Wars, Ani Difranco, and Patty Griffin, barleycove seeks to create the intimacy and genuine nature captured by these artists in their own music whether it be through a recording or live performace. Laura believes music is about our connectivity with one another, and that it is through music that we can transcend and rise above negative circumstances in our lives. She truly believes that music can bring healing.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:

October

15 – Barley Cove

22 – Steve Nadeau

29 – Rohn Jewell

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)