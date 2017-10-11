USC Upstate Announces Basketball Season Ticket Packages for 2017-18 Season

The USC Upstate athletics department recently announced that season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Upstate will offer fans a variety of season ticket packages this year. Fans have the ability to purchase a Courtside Package, Season Package and General Admission Package. The prices include tickets to all home men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

A Courtside Season Package costs $220 and requires a $125 donation to the U Club. The package also includes courtside seating, a personalized parking pass and complimentary game program. The Season Package, priced at $170, consists of the best available reserved seat in the center court sections, an exclusive parking pass and complimentary game program. The General Admission Package will cost $150 and feature general seating in the general admission section and a complimentary game program.

USC Upstate faculty and staff will also have the ability to purchase season tickets at a discounted rate of $100. Those who purchase this package will receive general seating in Section A and a complimentary game program.

The Spartans will host of total of 29 games in 2017-18 with the women playing 16 home contests and the men 13. The men’s team will tip off its season on Sunday, November 12 at 3 p.m. The Upstate women follow with its home opener on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

For more information on season ticket packages or to order your tickets today, please contact Will Mesimer, Coordinator for Marketing and Promotions, by phone at (864) 503-5893 or e-mail at [email protected].

Follow Upstate athletics on Facebook (UpstateAthletics), Twitter (@UpstateSpartans), Instagram (@upstatespartans), YouTube (USCUpstateAthletics) and text/e-mail alerts (www.upstatespartans.com/list-signup).